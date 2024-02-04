Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($26.70) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ANTO. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.99) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.15) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,567.50 ($19.93).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,734 ($22.04) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,605.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,496.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,354.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,769 ($22.49).

In other Antofagasta news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.64), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($113,812.87). Corporate insiders own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

