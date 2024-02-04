Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($26.70) price objective on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ANTO. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.99) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.15) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,567.50 ($19.93).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Antofagasta
Antofagasta Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Antofagasta
In other Antofagasta news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.64), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($113,812.87). Corporate insiders own 65.39% of the company’s stock.
Antofagasta Company Profile
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.