Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 91,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 272,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Apollomics in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Apollomics in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Apollomics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.
