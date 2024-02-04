Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $866,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $207,242,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,730 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACGL traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.30. 1,514,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,824. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average is $79.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.