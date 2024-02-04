Archer Investment Corp Acquires 39 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,172 shares of company stock valued at $111,182,026 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $460.58. 2,050,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $463.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

