Archer Investment Corp Buys 1,430 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,743,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 171,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 51,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,820,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,716. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

