Archer Investment Corp Buys 2,340 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 49.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp's holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 195,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.14. 2,814,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,548. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.4734 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

