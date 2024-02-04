Archer Investment Corp Buys 265 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,337,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,485. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.48.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

