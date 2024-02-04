Archer Investment Corp Buys 2,709 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.09. 10,539,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,611,158. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.