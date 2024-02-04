Archer Investment Corp Buys 79,494 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7,226.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,494 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp owned 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,864,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,014. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.45.

