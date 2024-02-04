Archer Investment Corp Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after buying an additional 1,147,232 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 202.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,527,000 after acquiring an additional 946,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,835,000 after purchasing an additional 862,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,338,000 after buying an additional 842,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 739,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.