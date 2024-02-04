Archer Investment Corp Has $411,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 1,357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 404,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 105,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. 3,386 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

