Archer Investment Corp Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $496.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,709,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,063. The company has a market capitalization of $384.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $498.43.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
