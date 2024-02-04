Archer Investment Corp Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Archer Investment Corp cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,732.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,055,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 14.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,271,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.91.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $10.75 on Friday, reaching $251.21. 1,703,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $259.27.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

