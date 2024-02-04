Archer Investment Corp Sells 138 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.44. The stock had a trading volume of 583,259 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

