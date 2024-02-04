Archer Investment Corp Sells 154 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $510.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,804,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,278. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $471.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $528.32 and its 200-day moving average is $517.51.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

