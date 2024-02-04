Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Archrock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

NYSE:AROC opened at $16.25 on Friday. Archrock has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.04 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Archrock by 66.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AROC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

