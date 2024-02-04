Argent Trust Co Acquires 3,937 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

KO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.54. 17,544,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,284,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

