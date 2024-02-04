Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $2,304,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,588,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

