Argent Trust Co Buys 735 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co owned 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,616,000 after acquiring an additional 121,791 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 873,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,903. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 34,512 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $2,103,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,668,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. UBS Group initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCI

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.