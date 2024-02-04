Argent Trust Co Has $17.86 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,658,000 after buying an additional 4,400,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,169,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,307,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,565. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $235.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
