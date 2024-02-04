Argent Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8,901.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 880,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 871,114 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

EMR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $93.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

