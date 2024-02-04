Argent Trust Co Purchases 2,237 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

TXN traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.20. 4,922,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,594,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.