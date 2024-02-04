Argent Trust Co Sells 867 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 74,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 25,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.85. 4,343,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,671. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.13.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.76.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

