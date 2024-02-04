Argent Trust Co Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KilterHowling LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.28. 6,253,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $455.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $434.48 and its 200-day moving average is $414.96.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.