Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $151.17 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $151.17 million and $7.28 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002299 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001649 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001506 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003316 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,673,814 coins and its circulating supply is 178,673,700 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

