ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP) Major Shareholder Buys $9,999,990.00 in Stock

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,724,096. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

AVBP opened at $21.85 on Friday. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.