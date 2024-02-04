ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP) Major Shareholder Buys $9,999,990.00 in Stock

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,724,096. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance
AVBP opened at $21.85 on Friday. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $25.95.
ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ArriVent BioPharma
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.