Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Arrow Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $412.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 236.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 497.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AROW shares. TheStreet raised Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Hovde Group started coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

