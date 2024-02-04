Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.27% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $31.96 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARWR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.77.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,311,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,139 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,839. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

