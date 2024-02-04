Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASH. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.71.

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland stock opened at $91.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.48.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 25.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

