Astar (ASTR) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Astar has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Astar has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $16.53 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,380,212,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,560,221,267 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

