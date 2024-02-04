ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.120-2.520 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATI. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded ATI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get ATI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Stock Up 1.6 %

ATI opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. ATI has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,336,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ATI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $49,299,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ATI by 1,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 662,166 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ATI by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after purchasing an additional 606,005 shares during the period.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.