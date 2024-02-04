Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.50-$17.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.71. Atkore also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.500-17.500 EPS.

NYSE ATKR traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.61. 688,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $165.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.65.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atkore will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. State Street Corp raised its position in Atkore by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atkore by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after buying an additional 108,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Atkore by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,824,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atkore by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,238,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

