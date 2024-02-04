Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Stock Down 14.7 %

TEAM stock opened at $217.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $2,074,754.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,990,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $2,074,754.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,990,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,388 shares of company stock worth $66,791,945 in the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.