AT&T (NYSE:T) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

T stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 92,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

