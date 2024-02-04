Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $375,485,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $266,348,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,780,000 after acquiring an additional 983,819 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $248.81 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

