AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,063.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,474,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,821.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,648.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,576.03. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,849.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

