Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

