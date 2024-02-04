Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.4 %

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $315.09 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $317.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.05 and a 200-day moving average of $271.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

