Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 42,483 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,483 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FS KKR Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:FSK opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.
FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
