Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 42,483 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,483 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,343 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,293,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 740,961 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

