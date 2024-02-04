Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) PT Lowered to $42.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Avnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVT

Avnet Trading Up 0.6 %

AVT opened at $45.64 on Thursday. Avnet has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 17.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 330.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.