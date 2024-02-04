Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Raised to $62.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

AX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

AX stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27. Axos Financial has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Axos Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,994,000 after purchasing an additional 295,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Axos Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,560,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,967,000 after purchasing an additional 93,039 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

