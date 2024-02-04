B. Riley Boosts EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $18.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EVER. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

EverQuote Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $457.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,456 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

