B. Riley Reiterates Neutral Rating for Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Crexendo has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 65.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

About Crexendo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 33.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter worth $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

