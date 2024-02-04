Banco Santander S.A. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Diageo by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.56. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

