Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $76,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UL stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

