Banco Santander S.A. Invests $3.85 Million in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 78,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.05% of Skechers U.S.A. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 77,689 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 24,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 222,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.