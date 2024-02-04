Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 31,790 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 803.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $19,682,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,446,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.