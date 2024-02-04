Banco Santander S.A. Sells 176 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Down 1.9 %

MSCI stock opened at $593.06 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.21.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

