Banco Santander S.A. Sells 210 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,910 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.90.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $144.21 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.11 and a 200 day moving average of $139.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

